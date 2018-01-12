Icy roads anticipated on MLK Jr. Day, TxDOT says

Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN - The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready for an icy week ahead. TxDOT crews will be pretreating Austin highways and roads starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 14, in preparation for potential ice on roadways from the storms expected to arrive in the early evening of Jan. 15.

According to a press release, TxDOT will begin pretreating on I-35, and then move on to other major highways in the region.

Pretreating dry roads in advance of a storm discourages ice or snow from sticking to the pavement. Work teams and trucks will be on standby, if the need arises, to deal with snow or ice situations.

TxDOT encourages drivers to follow these guidelines:

- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.

- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can

respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing

lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a

deicing crews, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather

conditions.

- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse

weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory

that may not have been plowed.

- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

Click here to check real-time roadway conditions.

© 2018 KVUE-TV