Manor ISD students walk out to protest ICE actions

Manor ISD (Photo: Manor ISD)

MANOR, TEXAS - Students with Manor ISD have walked out of class and at one point blocked traffic on U.S. 290 on Friday.

The students are following actions taken by others to protest recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the Austin area.

The district addressed the walk out at a 12:30 p.m. briefing.

At least 20 students also walked out of Austin ISD schools to protest ICE actions on Friday. Their walkout was reported near Austin High, but not all of the students were from Austin High.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.

