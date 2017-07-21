ICE: 13 arrested in Austin in Central, South Texas sweep

TEXAS - In an sweep across Central and South Texas over an eight-day period, 123 people -- including 13 in Austin -- were arrested in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said was an effort to target criminals, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman said 93 people had criminal histories that included convictions for aggravated assault, assault, child abuse, domestic violence, cocaine possession, fraud, drunken driving, drug trafficking, marijuana possession, illegal entry, illegal re-entry after deportation, larceny, possessing a controlled substance and weapons possession. ICE said 30 others were arrested on immigration violations.

Three people were arrested in Waco while 44 were arrested in Harlingen, 27 in Laredo and 36 in San Antonio.

