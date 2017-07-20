Heads up: You'll want to avoid part of I-35 Friday, Saturday night

Interstate 35 main lanes at Oltorf Street will temporarily close on Friday and Saturday night to make way for bridge demolition. (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN - Interstate 35 main lanes at Oltorf Street will temporarily close on Friday and Saturday night to make way for bridge demolition.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, the main lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. on July 21 and July 22.

TxDOT said northbound and southbound traffic will detour to the frontage roads at the Oltorf Street exit ramps. Drivers headed east or west on Oltorf Street will also be detoured at the I-35 crossing to Woodward Street and Woodland Avenue crossings. TxDOT encourages drivers to seek alternative routes during the closure.

The bridge demolition is a part of the I-35 at Oltorf project to improve entrance and exit lanes and ramps, add U-turn lanes at the Oltorf Street bridge and enhance bicycle and pedestrian lanes. Construction for the $40 million project began February of 2017 and is expected to continue through the spring of 2019.

