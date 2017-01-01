News

U.S. Marshals locate, arrest…

Read Story
A Wright County man is charged with first degree assault
HEADLINES

Updated 10:39 PM. CST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Photos
    • N.C. teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes

      N.C. teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes

    • "Boogie Woogie" grandma surprises family with dance
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Austin, TX
    11 PM
    57°
    5 AM
    47°
    11 AM
    54°
    5 PM
    65°