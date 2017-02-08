Hyde Park arrest draws criticism after video circulates online

Just witnessed the most ridiculous arrest of this young man standing at the bus stop. Five cop cars. You tell me what you see. EDITED: Today. Feb. 7th, 2017. On 42nd and Duval. Hyde Park Neighborhood. Austin, TX If you know anything about this neighborhood, know that as a black woman, I am an outsider. I don't feel outside. I just feel different. Different enough to have strangers strike up conversations about my difference on a daily basis. I have not felt excluded or unsafe because of difference; it's a language I understand. And for the most part, I comply, I like some boundaries. This morning was upsetting. This morning I witnessed difference being an issue. This experience outside of my work has giving life to the imbalances within my neighborhood. A white woman complained of an aggressive pedestrian giving people the finger and threatening them, even though he did not engage with anyone. This young man is clearly not entirely present. And his behavior seems to lean more towards a mental imbalance than a drug induced situation. From the moment the police officer stopped in the middle of the road, I knew something was off and began recording. Here is the play by play from another witness. Scott Elizabeth thank you for being such a voice of reason in the area I could not. She spoke directly to the "victim" and sushed her privilege. My additions are in the [ ] "- A man was waiting for the bus and dancing, and acting "unstable" according to a local passerby who proceeded to call the police. [He walked to the bus stop while giving the finger to drivers and people passing by.] - An Austin city police officer arrived and confronted the man, the man stated that he did not have any weapons, insisted he was not doing anything wrong, and stated that the police had no reason to arrest or detain him. -[The "victim" addressed us and told us why she called the police. She was threatened by his behavior and meant to protect the neighborhood.] - The officer called for back up. [...when the man was unresponsive. Notice he puts his earbuds back in.] - When the man's bus arrived the man tried to get on the bus. The officer prevented the man from doing so by tasing him. [The man tried to walk around the car, exclaiming, "I'm just trying to go to work. Who was threatened in this situation?] - Another officer arrived on the scene. [And grabbed the pinned man by the leg to further contain him.] - The two officers proceeded to incapacitate the man by holding him down on the ground and handcuffing him, all while the man continually asked "Am i under arrest?" To which neither officer responded. - Onlookers addressed the officers, telling them that their behavior was unacceptable, and testifying that they had watched the man and he had done nothing wrong. [They told us to get back. They did not address us otherwise. You'll see that they did say that we did not see the entire experience this man had in the neighborhood. Notice the woman that was threatened was across the street the entire time this young man was being assaulted.] - Three more units of officers arrived. (5 cop cars for one unarmed man seems a bit excessive, no?) [Not to mention the ambulance that showed up. Maybe to prove there was some imbalance in the arrested man] - The officers insisted that the now handcuffed man get in the back of one of their vehicles, despite having made no statement of arrest. [They searched him and his belongings.] - An ambulance arrived on the scene, and the cops proceeeded to question onlookers." All of this was unnecessary. And even our police need to be held accountable. This young man used gestures and maybe some words. He was not harming anyone, no one was in harms way. This entire escalation was NOT a productive use of our hard earned taxpayer dollars. Afterwards the officers came into my place of employment to ask for a statement and my video. Twice. I refused.