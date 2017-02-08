Hyde Park arrest draws criticism after video circulates online

A video showing the arrest of a man in Hyde Park is circulating on Facebook.
APD said the incident happened around 10:45 Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Duval. Officers were called to the area after reports of a man making obscene gestures at people. The man was arrested for public intoxication and avoiding detention. Police used a stun gun to subdue him and he was further charged with resisting arrest, according to APD.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, the man was identified as 35-year-old Nedialko Dimitrov, an assistant professor at the University of Texas' Department of Mechanical Engineering.
Dimitrov was transported to a hospital for medical help and is now in jail.
