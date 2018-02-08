Hutto City Manager exonerated from sexual harassment allegations

HUTTO, TEXAS - The Texas Workforce Commission Office of Civil Rights and Discrimination announced they were exonerating the City of Hutto and the Hutto City Manager, Odis Jones, of discrimination and sexual harassment allegations.

Michael Shaunessy at McGinnis Lochridge, Hutto's legal counsel, announced the exoneration Thursday, and stated they were "unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes any violations of the statutes."

According to the Austin-American Statesman, Jones was accused by three of his female employees whom he fired for "not having the skill" to do their jobs.

“The City Council has always remained confident in the City Manager,” said Mayor Doug Gaul. “He is doing the job we hired him to do, and since his arrival, economic development in Hutto has boomed with development taking place on all fronts.”

Facing the decision, Jones said he felt, "humbled and grateful to work for this City Council as they have a bold vision for this community."

Jones added, "This year along our team has helped to facilitate the commitment of more then $1.8 billion of private capital investment in the City of Hutto. As we are experiencing the construction of projects like the Co-Op District, a proposed 700,000-square-foot mixed-used project and the development of Innovation Business Park, one million square feet of business and light industrial space in Hutto. With other daily announcements of businesses who are deciding to locate in our community, I am proud of my high-performing team and their work product having successfully developed an open for business culture within City government in Hutto."

