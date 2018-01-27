Hutto auto shop honors domestic abuse survivor, Army veteran with car

(Photo: KVUE)

HUTTO - Loss is something Army veteran Gretchen Jones knows all too well.

"I had left an abusive relationship in a hurry, and the vehicle that was provided at that time was not any good," she said. "It had many, many issues. And I just couldn't afford to fix any of them."

The Austin native left behind her violent partner -- and her car -- more than two years ago.

Since then, the soldier, who is used to helping others, has had to rely on the kindness of friends and family to get around town.

"We wouldn't have been able to if it hadn't been for them," she said. "I wouldn't be able to bring my kids to school or to their activities."

Now, she has a gift of hope, thanks to Ellis and Salazar Automobile and Collision in Hutto.

The body shop partners with businesses and organizations like The Hope Project to donate cars to those who need them the most.

"I just thought it's like anything else. A hundred people will enter, and I won't win," she said. "They messaged me and they had let me know that I had won, and I was like, 'For real? No, not me. Surely not me. It's somebody else, right?' No, it was for me."

On Saturday, she finally got the keys she and her two kids have been waiting for.

"I don't have words to say thank you enough for the freedom and the ability this is going to give us and the opportunity that this is. It's just too huge for words," Jones said.

It took about a month to make the car look and run as good as new.

"It took us about two weeks to get all the body work done, and then about two to three weeks to get all the mechanical maintenance [and] make sure the vehicle is perfectly running," Ellis and Salazar body shop manager Ashlyne Roberts said.

With this new, but familiar, freedom in her hands, Jones has some advice for those seeking freedom of their own.

"Get out. Get away from it. It's not healthy to be trapped in that," she said. "There are things out there to help you, but people don't know to help you if you don't say anything."

