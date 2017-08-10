Hundreds register to become bone marrow match for Kyle girl following KVUE story

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A 5-year-old girl in desperate need of a bone marrow match is getting closer to having a second chance at life, thanks to hundreds of online registrants.

Annabelle is in remission after battling Acute Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, but needs a bone marrow transplant. Her family said none of them are able to provide a strong match.

That's why they enlisted the help of BeTheMatch.org to find a larger pool of possible donors and, hopefully, help stop her body from making the type of cells Leukemia attaches to.

Samuel Hillhouse, a representative with Be The Match, said over 700 people signed up to join their marrow donor registry list after KVUE's original story aired July 27. To put that in perspective, that's more online activity in four days at the South/Central Texas Center than they've seen all year, Hillhouse said.

Even with the influx of registrants, donors are still needed.

Annabelle's mother Becca is holding a registration event in Kyle at the "Pie in the Sky" hot air balloon festival Sept. 1. Hillhouse said a Be The Match Representative will be in attendance.

Help Annabelle by registering as a donor here.

