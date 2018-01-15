Hundreds march through Austin to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - On the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, hundreds marched through Austin in his honor.

"It’s a great morning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King," said Cora Wright as she marched through the University of Texas campus. "We want to honor him so that children this age and generations to come will understand the importance of inclusion and diversity and the right pursue whatever dream you might have.”

The group started the day with a ceremony at the Martin Luther King statue on the UT campus.

"He stressed unity, he stressed unity and diversity for everyone, and it still resonates today,” said Rhonda Lawson. "It's about collaboration, partnership and working together."

"The things that he stood for, and what he was able to impact in our community is very important to me it help set the milestones for where I am today in my person career and my growth,” said Caron Bailey.

Some people took photos in front of the statue, while one group even laid a wreath.

"We are men of action, men who want to achieve great goals for our nation and for the world,” said Eric McDaniel. "We try to put ourselves on the forefront of issues."

McDaniel is in the same fraternity as Dr. King was, and said he wants to carry on his legacy, encouraging people to take action.

"People keep talking about, 'well I'm woke, I'm woke,' but are you really doing anything,” said McDaniel. "What you have is a lot of rhetoric, but very little action."

He feels King was able to do something many others have not.

"He was actually able to put their feelings into words and show them action,” said McDaniel. "He was able to encourage them to act, and no you can do this, and we can be successful.”

The group marched from the UT campus, to the south steps of the capitol, where KVUE’s Quita Culpepper hosted a program recognizing city and state leaders.

“It’s a way to celebrate the successes, and acknowledge the work that still needs to be done, but to come together and say you know we're not alone, and we have a great legacy to build upon," said McDaniel.

For Leonard Moore the annual march is a reminder that anyone could be the next Dr. King.

"I remind people that he was a regular person like many of us, the big difference, he just had the courage to do something about his convictions,” said Moore.

Moore said King’s message is still very relevant today.

"I think if you look at today's political climate, and some of the things coming out of Washington, D.C., I think now it explains sort of kings philosophy on having to work on the hearts of people. Legislation can only go so far," said Moore.

"While Dr. King talked of love, Dr. King was angry, and it's okay to be angry, it’s what you do with that anger,” said McDaniel.

"We have so many diverse cultures here, and so it helps to understand and get perspective on the other people in your community and to build relationships, because that's the only way things are going to move in either direction," added Bailey.

© 2018 KVUE-TV