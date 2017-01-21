Hundreds in Round Rock attend drone class

(Photo: Chris Sherman (Over Austin))

ROUND ROCK - About 200 people went out to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Saturday where they learned how to fly drones and some of the regulations they need to abide by.

Everyone who attended Saturday got the chance to hear from a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) instructor, who explained what regulations they need to abide by. Clinton Silvis, who got a drone for Christmas last year, said he has noticed a huge increase in interest since that time.

"They are expanding in popularity," Silvis said. "One of the big concerns is with everyone having a drone, not many people know all the rules and regulations and just how to be safe with them."

Many of the people who came out Saturday are also a part of an Austin Drone Pilots Facebook group that has about 1,200 members. Many of them meet for flying on the second Saturday of each month, which includes education as well.





