Hundreds expected to rally at City Hall for 'Day Without Immigrants'

A screengrab of a public Facebook event for "Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes," or "A Day Without Immigrants." (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

AUSTIN - While Hispanic businesses across Austin plan on shutting their doors as a part of "A Day Without Immigrants," hundreds are expected to rally at the Austin City Hall Thursday morning.

The "peaceful protest" is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., organizers said in a public Facebook event. Organizers said the event welcomes children of undocumented parents and "anyone who wants to stand in solidarity with your fellow immigrant brothers and sisters." According to the Facebook event, more than 500 people have said they are going, while over 900 people said they are "interested."

Organizers are asking attendees to wear white shirts and to wear or bring U.S. flags. Go here for more information on the rally.

