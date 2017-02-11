How warm has it really been in Austin?

AUSTIN - Have you noticed that it's been unusually warm in Austin and Central Texas so far this year? It's not just you!

We could see record high temperatures for Saturday as thermometers are expected to climb well into the 80s!

Here's what happens if the temperature climbs above 83° for Saturday.

FUN FACT #1: It would be the 3rd time JUST this week (Feb 6-12) where we break high temperature records.

FUN FACT #2: It would be the 5th time so far in 2017 where Austin surpasses high temperature records.

FUN FACT #3: It would be the 8th time Austin has reached above 80° since the new year.

February temperatures have been 8° above normal so far in Austin for 2017. January was 5.2° above normal for the city.

