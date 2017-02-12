KVUE
How unusually warm has it been in Austin?

Nathan Gogo, KVUE 10:21 AM. CST February 12, 2017

AUSTIN - Have you noticed that it's been unusually warm in Austin and Central Texas so far this year?  It's not just you!

On Saturday, we crushed the all-time high temperature record of 83°.  The thermometer skyrocketed to 86° officially at Camp Mabry in Austin.

To give some perspective on just how warm we've been in Austin so far this year, here are a few facts:

FUN FACT #1: It's the 3rd time JUST this week (Feb 6-12) where we broke high temperature records.  

FUN FACT #2: It's the 5th time so far in 2017 where Austin surpassed high temperature records.  

FUN FACT #3: It's the 8th time Austin has reached above 80° since the new year.

February temperatures have been 9.3° above normal so far in Austin for 2017.   January was 5.2° above normal for the city.

