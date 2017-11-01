How is 2016 Austin Mobility Bond money being spent?

AUSTIN - This time last year voters approved a $720 million mobility bond.

It came with the promise of improving dozens of roads.

But what progress has been made so far?

"We have a dedicated team of engineers, project managers, planners working on this tirelessly,” said Mobility Bond Program spokeswoman Sara Behunek.

The construction at the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Street is being funded by the bond because of the frequency of accidents.

"Currently we have budgeted about $1.6 million for this work,” said Amica Bose, project manager for the transportation department. “The scope of improvements is pretty extensive."

So far, a sidewalk has been added to the east side of South Pleasant Valley, left turn lanes will be added along with ADA compliant ramps and a change to traffic signals.

These improvements are supposed to be finished by March 2018.

It's part of what the city calls a “Local Mobility Program.”

To tackle all mobility bond-approved projects, the city's split them into three programs: Local, Regional and Corridor.

Local projects are budgeted at $137 million and include sidewalk and trail additions.

Regional projects are budgeted at $101 million and are focused on major roadways like Loop 360.

The most money is planned to be spent on Corridor projects: 482 million dollars for "Safety, mobility and connectivity improvements along some of those major corridors like North Lamar, South Lamar, East Riverside, Airport,” said Behunek.

So what's actually been finished so far?

10,000 feet of sidewalks

3,600 feet specifically for sidewalks around schools

A traffic signal at Slaughter Lane and Alice Mae Lane.

But dozens of projects remain to be finished.

