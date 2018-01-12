Home and Garden Show returns with hundreds of vendors

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The 20th Annual Home and Garden Show is back in Austin.

Organizers expect around 15,000 people to make their way through more than 350 vendors at the Palmer Events Center.

The show opened Friday at 2 p.m. and will be open throughout the weekend. Tickets will be sold onsite.

- Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

- Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vendors who have been coming for years said it's a great way to get advice on projects from professionals and support local business.

"The major big corporations are here as well," said Cesaray Sarnella, a vendor and owner of Custom Living of Austin. "But it does really get to showcase some of the people who are local, locally made, that they can hang with the big boys."

Organizers said the tech products typically bring in a lot of crowds.

They said this year, the solar-powered lawn mowers are one of the new trending technologies featured.

