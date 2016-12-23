Holiday shoppers reminded to be aware of surroundings

shopping bags (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings while holiday shopping, after an Austin woman says a man grabbed her inside Barton Creek Mall on Thursday evening.

The woman posted on Facebook that she screamed and caught the attention of others before the man took off.

"Even though you're rushed and thinking about a thousand things at once when you're shopping just stay alert to your surroundings,” Austin Police Officer Destiny Winston said.

The victim said although she didn't know what his intentions were, it scared her, feeling threatened. Police tell KVUE it's during the holidays when crime across the board increases.

"More people in shopping malls or on the roadways, more interactions, more chances for these types of things to go on," said Winston.

One major rule to follow when shopping: don't juggle too much.

"Prioritize your shopping, if you're going to buy a large expensive item then go ahead and add that to the end of your shopping trip,” Winston said. "You want to keep that freedom of motion with your hands and clear visibility to avoid any mishaps."

Winston recommends when shopping alone to follow a few basic tips:

1) Keep your keys out,

2) Avoid distractions,

3) Shop during the day,

4) Park in well-lit areas, and

5) Hide your items in the trunk instead of the backseat.

"Don't approach your car alone if you feel something suspicious is going on, get a security guard from the mall or shopping are or somebody else to walk with you," Winston said.

