Suburban families struggle to keep up with rising rent

LEANDER - In a Defenders Special Report, we looked at how much home prices have gone up in the Austin area while income lagged way behind. Rent isn't much better.

Numbers from A.L.N. Apartment Data show that over the last decade, rent in Austin has gone from less than $800 to nearly $1,200.

The increase in rent prices has forced many people out to the suburbs. But even there, families are winding up homeless and in need.

Last year, Hill Country Community Ministries in Leander saw a 59 percent increase in new families coming to them for help. This is just one indicator that Austin's affordability problems are spreading to the suburbs.

Tiesa Hollaway, Executive Director of HCCM, is seeing more and more families in need.

"The rents are high; there's not of places to live and these people need help," Hollaway said. "It's shocking for a lot of people because we don't see them on the street corners. We don't see them, you know, underneath the bridges and stuff. We're seeing a lot of homelessness".

Last year, HCCM handed out 500,000 pounds of food feeding 1,500 people. That's 400 people more than the year before.

Leander's City Manager told KVUE the city does not monitor or keep records of homelessness because it hasn't been a problem.

The Hill Country Community Ministries needs volunteers and monetary donations. Click here to learn more.

