‘Heroes' who held down woman's alleged attacker recognized by police

APD Chief Brian Manley presenting the two Austinites with a Civilian Distinguished Service Citation for "putting aise their own personal safety to come to the aid of a stranger who was screaming for help during an Attempted Kidnapping incident." (Photo: Manley's tweet)

AUSTIN - Two men were recognized by Austin police Wednesday after they saved a woman from a stranger who allegedly attacked her on an East Austin sidewalk and tried to sexually assault her.

In an affidavit that KVUE obtained earlier this month, police accuse Javier Cervantes of grabbing a woman from behind and dragging her toward a nearby wood line while strangling her. When the man allegedly pushed her to the ground, the victim was able to scream for help.

That when three employees from a nearby pawn shop came to her aid. When police officers arrived to the scene, the three of them were holding Cervantes down on the ground.

"Had the witnesses not intervened, the suspect could have caused serious bodily injury, or worse, to the victim," the Austin Police Department said in a statement. "All three men are heroes and saved the victim's life. They all demonstrated exceptional service to the Austin Police Department under a very dangerous situation without even knowing if the suspect had a weapon. They displayed uncommon courage and good judgment in the face of an extremely dangerous situation."

On Feb. 1, APD presented two of them -- Alex Cantu and Israel Vallado -- with a Civilian Distinguished Service Citation.

Two good Samaritans awarded by @Austin_Police for stopping an attempted kidnapping on Airport Blvd. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/hiHQ3gl2tn — Jennifer Auh (@JenniferAuh) February 1, 2017

