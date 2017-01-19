Here are all the Inauguration Day 2017 events happening in Austin

AUSTIN - Whether you want to celebrate, laugh it off, or rally with others, there’s a little something for everyone on Inauguration Day — and throughout the weekend — in Austin.

Check out Culture Map Austin's guide to this year’s local inauguration events, including a watch party, happy hour and timely visit from a political comic.

Friday, Jan. 20:

Inaugural Address Watching Event & Discussion

Join the Texas Public Policy Foundation for a live stream of the inauguration ceremony, followed by a discussion spearheaded by local policy experts. Held from 11 am to 1 pm at the foundation’s headquarters (901 Congress Ave.), word has it that there’ll also be a free lunch. For more information, and to register online, check out the event page here.

Inaugur-Rapture Happy Hour at Whip-In

Regardless of your political affiliations, we can agree on one thing: drinking is a must on Inauguration Day. Head to Whip-In for the special Inaugur-Rapture Happy Hour — from 11 am to 7 pm, all local brews will be just $3.

One Resistance: Rally and Protest on Trump’s Inauguration

As a warm-up for the Women’s March on Saturday, thousands of Austinites will be participating in the One Resistance rally. Protestors will meet at Auditorium Shores at 5 pm, march up Congress Avenue to the Capitol, and then head back to Auditorium Shores for a rally at 6:30 pm.

State of the Uterus at Cheer Up Charlies

Presented by BossBabes ATX, Cheer Up Charlies is hosting State of the Uterus, a fundraiser for several local reproductive health organizations. Doors open at 6 pm; tickets are $5 and available online or at the door. The Austin Commission for Women will be in attendance to talk local politics, and your ticket gets you into a raffle of goods from various women-owned local businesses.

Go here to read the full article on Culture Map's website.

(© 2017 KVUE)