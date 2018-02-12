HEB announces security program featuring K-9 units at Corpus Christi stores

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You might be seeing some new, furry members of HEB security teams at various stores around Corpus Christi from now on.

HEB announced Monday a new security program that will utilize Strategic Executive and Logistical security officers along with their K-9 units at stores around Corpus Christi. They made the announcement Monday morning at one of the HEB locations there.

The security program is reportedly in use at HEB grocery stores in San Antonio and Houston.

During the announcement, HEB also presented a check for $20,000 to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation for their help offering programs for security and safety measures in the area.

