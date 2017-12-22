Manor home complete loss after fire, 2 displaced

MANOR, TEXAS - Two people have been displaced after a fire burned their Manor home to the ground Friday afternoon.
The Austin Fire Department, which assisted Manor's fire department in responding, said the fire broke out at a home located at 12806 New Katy Lane. The fire was reported at 2:14 p.m., according to AFD.
Manor Fire Department told KVUE the home is a complete loss.
