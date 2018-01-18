KVUE
Heater causes house fire in Williamson County: officials say

Brittany Daniel, KVUE 3:50 PM. CST January 18, 2018

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Williamson County firefighters are investigating a fire that happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. 
 

 

Everyone inside the residence, including the family and pets, is safe, according to officials. 

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said he believes the house fire started due to a heat lamp and wants to advise residents to use space heaters properly.

For more information on heater and fire safety, click here

