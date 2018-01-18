Heater causes house fire in Williamson County: officials say

Williamson County Fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Williamson County firefighters are investigating a fire that happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.



Video sent of the devestsing loss of the fire early this morning. Accidents can happen but they don’t change the outcome. If you have a heat lamp or portable stove please check for potential hazards. #FirePrevention pic.twitter.com/ef7ZJgJASi — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 18, 2018

Everyone inside the residence, including the family and pets, is safe, according to officials.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said he believes the house fire started due to a heat lamp and wants to advise residents to use space heaters properly.



