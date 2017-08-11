Heartfelt video shows SAPD officer's recovery from gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department posted a touching tribute on its Facebook page for an officer that was shot in the line of duty last month.

Officer Nathan Becerra was shot while responding to a burglary at an apartment complex on Ingram Road.

On July 28, the four-year veteran of the force was hit twice, once in the stomach and once in the leg.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

An account has been set up to help Officer Becerra and his family at Generations Federal Credit Union. If you’d like to donate, use the account number 210-155-6611.

