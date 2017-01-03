Hearing on Texas' fetal remains burial rule starts Tuesday

(Photo: KVUE)

After a federal judge delayed Texas' fetal remains burial rule, a hearing is taking place Tuesday morning to address the issue.

Abortion providers filed a lawsuit last month to block the state rule requiring clinics and surgical centers to bury or cremate fetal tissue after an abortion or miscarriage.

Judge Sam Sparks ruled to delay the rule until Jan. 6 from its previous start date of Dec. 19.

KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman said up to two days has been set aside for the hearing set to begin Tuesday.

KVUE's Ashley Goudeau is reporting live from the hearing. Follow her on Twitter for updates:

