Heading to the Austin airport? Plan accordingly

AUSTIN - For those heading out to Austin Bergstrom International Airport Friday, airport officials are advising that travelers plan ahead on what is starting out to be a busy day.
At around 8 a.m., officials said the long term parking lot as well as the overflow and Lot A were already full. Travelers can call 512-530-3300 ahead of time to get updates in real time.
Plan accordingly. Lots of ebb & flow with parking during the holidays. https://t.co/Pl4X762ml6— Austin-Bergstrom (@AUStinAirport) December 23, 2016
Go here to check the status of your flight beforehand.
