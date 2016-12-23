Heading to the Austin airport? Plan accordingly

(Photo: AFP Getty Images AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - For those heading out to Austin Bergstrom International Airport Friday, airport officials are advising that travelers plan ahead on what is starting out to be a busy day.

At around 8 a.m., officials said the long term parking lot as well as the overflow and Lot A were already full. Travelers can call 512-530-3300 ahead of time to get updates in real time.

Plan accordingly. Lots of ebb & flow with parking during the holidays. https://t.co/Pl4X762ml6 — Austin-Bergstrom (@AUStinAirport) December 23, 2016

Go here to check the status of your flight beforehand.