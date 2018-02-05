'He rises to the occasion': Nick Foles' dad knew son would help Eagles win Super Bowl

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - It's the trick play that landed Nick Foles in the history books; the one Tom Brady tried earlier in the game and failed. It's the one Larry Foles knew would happen.

"I told a few people, I don't know what's going to happen today but Nick's actually going to score a touchdown. I don't know if he's going to run it in, play action run it in, or whatever. And then when that play happened, I laughed," Foles said.

Foles said when he talked to his son about that play, they both laughed about it.

"He thought it was funny. He was afraid he was going to drop it. hahaha. [sic] Nick was a tremendous basketball player so he's got great hands passing, catching," Foles said.

Over in Chaparral Country, principal Steve Ramsey also knew Foles would catch a touchdown pass. Ramsey has known Foles since the Philadelphia Eagles back up quarterback was a sophomore at Westlake High School.

Back then, he was Foles' offensive coordinator.

"Little known fact, Nick actually scored a touchdown right here. Put him in as a tight end as a sophomore and he caught a touchdown pass as well, so that's my claim to fame... I called his first touchdown receiving pass," said Ramsey.

Ramsey said there was one part of the game where Foles did not keep his composure.

"I was actually surprised the way he jumped up and down after the fumble. That was a little amazing to me the way he showed that emotion. He jumped up and down until he decided to find his helmet, so that to me was the most he showed on the football field," said Ramsey.

In the Westlake High School parking lot, Foles supporters continued selling Nick Foles tee-shirts. This time from the back of a pick-up truck. At the elementary school Foles attended, the marque sign read "Nick Foles you are our Super Bowl 52 Superstar!"

A Superstar who kept his cool in what was undoubtedly the game of a lifetime, which didn't surprise his father.

"He rises to the occasion when he has a group of men around him that believe in the same thing. He did it in high school. He did it in basketball, in national championship tournaments, on and on and on," said Foles.

As for attending the Super Bowl, Foles said the pre-game, half-time and post-game festivities were awesome. But the game itself was, well, just a game.

"People don't believe this but it's just a normal game to me. It's the same play, same field, same length, same width. The only difference is Tom Brady and he's in the Super Bowl," said Foles.

But Foles said its a game he will watch about 80 more times.

© 2018 KVUE-TV