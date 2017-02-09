Woman found dead inside Wimberley home

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside of her home Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to a residence located in the Wood Creek North subdivision after receiving a call from a woman for a welfare check. The woman told deputies that her husband was "out of control" and that she needed help from law enforcement.

Soon after, the woman was disconnected from the call and the Sheriff's office's attempts to return her call were unsuccessful.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 68-year-old man with a firearm in the front yard. Deputies disarmed the man without incident. The man then informed officials that his wife was inside of their house.

Deputies decided to enter the home after determining that the situation was suspicious.

They found the woman dead, but the cause of her death has yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information on the victim will be released until next of kin is notified.

