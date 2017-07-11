San Marcos searching for Thompson's Island tree vandals

A cypress tree estimated to be more than 300 years old was vandalized on Thompson's Island in late June. (Photo: City of San Marcos)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The City of San Marcos is asking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who spray-painted a tree on Thompson’s Island in late June.

The cypress tree is estimated to be over 300 years old and is one of the oldest and largest cypress trees in that section of the river. The city said its arborist is assessing the damage to estimate the dollar amount and find the best way to repair the tree. They added the damage was discovered July 1, and that they believe the damage was done sometime the week before.

“The park is closed to the public, and we’re asking people to not take action individually to try to take care of the graffiti,” said Jeff Caldwell, Director of Neighborhood Services/City Marshal in a statement. “Certain types of cleaners or actions may do more harm than good to the tree.”

Anyone found in the park will be subject to a ticket or arrest for criminal trespass, in addition to any other offense they may have committed. “Canoeists, kayakers, and tubers may portage around the Capes's Dam but may not stay on land for longer than is necessary to portage,” the city said. Stokes Park is still open for the public to use.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-324-8477 or the San Marcos City Marshal's Office at 512-393-8480. CrimeStoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

