Police say Texas State's LBJ Student Center ‘all-clear' after another bomb threat

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Texas State University's LBJ Student Center has been given the "all-clear" after another bomb threat evacuated the center for the third time in the past several days.

RELATED:

All-clear given after Texas State evacuates LBJ Student Center again

Police issue all-clear for Texas State LBJ Student Center, dining hall

This comes the day after the same building was evacuated. On Oct. 26, the student center and the Jones Dining Hall were evacuated after a bomb threat as well. No threat was found in any of the previous cases either.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV