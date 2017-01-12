St. Bernard Project flood relief applications now open

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Applications for flood relief assistance from St. Bernard Project (SBP) are now available to affected homeowners in San Marcos.

Flooding devastated San Marcos in May and October 2015, costing millions of dollars of damage, and forcing homeowners out of their houses.

While several federal and state agencies, along with an army of volunteer organizations and groups have made significant headway in the area, officials say there's still work that needs to be done.

In many cases, the most difficult part is simply asking for it.

"They're now accepting applications to work on seven projects throughout the city, using $211,000 in allocated funds from the city's Community Development Block Grant," explained Chris Laugelli, the Director of SBP Texas.

"We tell everyone that it's a long-term recovery and it takes more than a year. And you look at Hurricane Katrina, and there are still families calling our office in New Orleans every day," said Rita Pratte, SBP Trxas' Community Engagement Manager.

This CDBG money is separate from the $25 million CDBG grant the city of San Marcos received in federal funding. Decisions on how to allocate that money have not yet been decided.

The applications will be handled on an as-need basis -- with a set of specific requirements including income levels that homeowners must meet.

The program qualifications are:

House must have been impacted/damages by the 2015 Floods

Applicant must own home (in the city of San Marcos) and possess a clear title - ownership must not be contested. The home must have been the applicant's primary residence during the 2015 Floods and currently serve as the owner's primary residence.

Must be up to date on property taxes or on county-issued payment plan

Cannot exceed 80% AMI (annual median income) for Household Size

Unable to afford to repairs by oneself or with a market-rate contractor

Can afford to sustain homeownership, and flood insurance post-rehabilitation

Applicants must be FEMA compliant (not required to have FEMA assistance, but if you've received FEMA assistance, you have all necessary procedures).

Be a willing and cooperative partner during the rehabilitation

Lorenzo and Gloria Rodriguez have lived in San Marcos for decades and were primarily affected by the October floods.

They sustained heavy damage to their roof, though their home was not flooded.

Still, with no flood insurance, the costs for repair were overwhelming.

"The estimate we (received) was $6,800 or something like that," said Lorenzo Rodriguez. He said living on a budget, they would not have been able to afford the repairs.

That's where SBP stepped in, as they replaced shingles on the roof.

But now the Rodriguez family is suffering indirect issues from over saturation on the ground. It's affected the foundation of their home, creating cracks in their walls and damaging the plumbing. Only one sink in their home has running water.

Despite it all, they still consider themselves lucky compared to many of their friends.

"Not what you expect when you're retired. God Willing, we'll be all right. We'll be good. With everybody's help, we're doing good," said Lorenzo, who encouraged others that are still experiencing difficulties to reach out to SBP.

In 2017, SBP will work on seven properties and will split the $211,000 available depending on the cost of each specific site.

Laugelli estimated that each site will consistently need five to ten volunteers daily, and they are seeking donations for materials to help with repair efforts.

If you are interested in applying, click here or call the SBP office at 504-256-1414. Applications are open through February 10th.

