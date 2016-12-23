Social media reacts to Texas State dance team performing at Trump's inaugural parade

The Texas State Strutters posted on Instagram Wednesday saying the team will be in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 for Trump's inaugural parade. (Photo: Screengrab of the Strutters Instagram post)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - After Texas State University's dance team announced they will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade next month, a storm of negative reactions erupted on social media.

The Texas State Strutters posted on Instagram Wednesday saying the team will be in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 for Trump's inaugural parade:

The Strutters are excited to announce that they will be a part of the 2017 Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20th! The Strutters cannot wait for this once in a lifetime performance opportunity coming up in the next few weeks. There are also other performances that the Strutters will participate in during their trip to Washington D.C. and more details on those performances will be shared later on! #TXSTStrutters #TXST #TexasState #AYAYAY A photo posted by Texas State Strutters (@txststrutters) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:49pm PST

While some Instagram users congratulated the team, others commented, "Please don't" and "Ew," among other things. It appears the Strutters account deleted some comments on Instagram and blocked some Twitter users who reacted negatively.

One Instagram user said, "you guys may keep on deleting the comments, but we are not going to remain silent about this. This is not something to feel proud about. TXST claims to love diversity and you guys go and dance for a person that is the antithesis of that."

Welp, the Texas State strutters blocked me because I said they support a bigot by performing at Trump's inauguration 😂 — Cody (@ljisback) December 22, 2016

If you haven't been blocked by the Texas State Strutters yet you're not actually a woke bobcat. — Rogue TOnei 🎄 (@The_ThreeT) December 23, 2016

The Strutters Twitter account now appears to be disabled.