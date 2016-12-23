KVUE
Social media reacts to Texas State dance team performing at Trump's inaugural parade

KVUE 10:15 AM. CST December 23, 2016

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - After Texas State University's dance team announced they will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade next month, a storm of negative reactions erupted on social media.

The Texas State Strutters posted on Instagram Wednesday saying the team will be in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 for Trump's inaugural parade:

 

While some Instagram users congratulated the team, others commented, "Please don't" and "Ew," among other things. It appears the Strutters account deleted some comments on Instagram and blocked some Twitter users who reacted negatively.

One Instagram user said, "you guys may keep on deleting the comments, but we are not going to remain silent about this. This is not something to feel proud about. TXST claims to love diversity and you guys go and dance for a person that is the antithesis of that."

 

 

The Strutters Twitter account now appears to be disabled.


