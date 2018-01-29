San Marcos volunteers needed to plant trees in area damaged by 2015 floods

Flooding along the Blanco River. (Photo: KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - A nonprofit and the City of San Marcos are looking for volunteers to plant native trees as a part of an ongoing restoration project for areas affected by 2015 floods.

Volunteers will help plant trees in the Blanco Shoals Natural Area on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event supports the restoration of areas damaged during the 2015 floods.

Nonprofit TreeFolks is donating over 1,200 seedlings toward the restoration effort and is coordinating the volunteers to help plant the trees.

“It is stunning to observe the transformative power of water and the rapid changes the land undergoes in the healing process,” said San Marcos Urban Forester Kelly Eby. “These volunteer efforts, and the generous donation of so many trees, go a long way toward restoring the riparian ecosystem in our city.”

For more information about volunteering, or for future planting events, go here.

