New flood maps proposed for San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released new proposed flood maps for San Marcos, and the public will have a chance to review the proposals and give feedback.

The city said FEMA worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state and local communities in creating the maps, also known as Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs). The new maps have updated flood risk information for many areas in Hays County and along the San Marcos River in four counties.

Residents can view the proposed changes to the maps during an open house at the San Marcos Activity Center on Aug. 24, from 2 to 7 p.m. Attendees will be able to speak with city, county, state and FEMA representatives about the maps and any floodplain/flood insurance issues. Realtors and insurance agents will be able to attend a workshop at the activity center from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 24 so they can learn about the proposed maps’ impacts on insurance, rating options and changes to the National Flood Insurance Program.

The flood hazard study included parts of areas along the Blanco and San Marcos Rivers, as well as several creeks and tributaries, the city said. As a result of the map changes, some buildings in San Marcos and Hays County could now be included in a high-risk flood zone, known as Special Flood Hazard Area. Homeowners could also see their flood risk reduced under the proposed changes.

TAP HERE to see a preview of the Flood Insurance Rate Maps. Physical copies of the maps are also available at the City of San Marcos Permit Center, located on the second floor of the Municipal Building at 630 East Hopkins Street.

