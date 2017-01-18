Infant girl killed by family dog, police say

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Police are investigating after they say a 2-month-old San Marcos girl was killed by her family's dog Tuesday.

San Marcos police said animal control officers have impounded a German shepherd that was in the home. EMS and SMPD were called to a home along Sagewood Trail in San Marcos around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 for a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old with “numerous animal bites.” The girl, whose name has not been released as of late Wednesday morning, was transported to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos where she was pronounced deceased.

The father of the child told police he fell asleep when the girl was napping in an infant bouncer, and woke around 20 minutes later to find the girl unresponsive and cold to the touch.

SMPD added the German shepherd was submissive when approached by investigators and will be impounded for at least 10 days, after which authorities will determine if it will be euthanized. The dog had been with the family for more than eight years.

Police said this is an active investigation, and are waiting for autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin.

