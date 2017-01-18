San Marcos city manager leaving Hays County for Amarillo

Jared Miller, San Marcos City Manager. (Photo: City of San Marcos website)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - San Marcos City Manager Jared Miller announced Tuesday at the city council meeting he was resigning from his position to pursue the city manager position in Amarillo, Texas.

According to a release by the City of San Marcos, Miller took the leadership position at the beginning of January 2014. Some of his most notable accomplishments include negotiating and renegotiating over 20,000 lots for residential development, as well as, pinning economic development deals like the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Best Buy Online Sales Center and Epic Piping.

Miller is also credited with steering his employees through the devastating flood events of 2015 and the months of recovery efforts that followed.

“We have achieved many wonderful things together during the last three years in San Marcos,” Miller said. “I am proud to have played a role in these accomplishments, but credit is truly due to the City Council for their guidance and direction and to the dedicated team of City employees who made Council’s vision a reality.”

With the announcement of Miller's resignation, city council has appointed Assistant City Manger Collette Jamison as the interim city manager. Jamison has been a city employee for 28 years and has served as assistant city manager for 9 years.

The council said they are planning a nationwide search to find another city manager to fill Miller's vacancy.

