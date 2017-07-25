Work to begin on Post Road Bridge replacement

road closed detour sign (Photo: KVUE)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on replacing a bridge that was destroyed during the 2015 Memorial Day flood.

TxDOT said work on the Post Road Bridge over the Blanco River is set to begin July 31, and that construction will take “approximately 200 calendar days” to complete. During that time, the single-lane bridge that was installed as a temporary replacement will be removed and the new bridge will be built.

Through traffic will be detoured around the closure, and TxDOT said, and signs will guide motorists around the closure.

