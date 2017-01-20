Police ID Texas State student killed in motorcycle crash

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Police have identified the 20-year-old San Marcos man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in San Marcos on Thursday.

SMPD said Quirino Ramirez was driving his motorcycle westbound on Old Ranch Road 12 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he struck a Toyota Corolla exiting the Highcrest Apartment Complex. Police said the driver of the Corolla did not see the motorcycle and pulled into Ramirez’s path. Ramirez was thrown from his motorcycle when it struck the side and died at the scene, police said.

Both Ramirez and the driver of the Corolla – who was not identified by police Friday – are registered students at Texas State University. Police are still investigating the crash.

