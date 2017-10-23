Police charge man with attempted murder after he points gun at ex-girlfriend

HAYS COUNTY - Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill his ex-girlfriend in Buda in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The woman called police at around 1 a.m. on Saturday saying that her former boyfriend -- Michael Dean Sergeant -- had just left her residence after threatening to kill her. She said the he pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger several times, but that it did not fire. She said he then fled the residence with the gun.
When police responded, they found a man in the area matching her description. He did not have a gun in his possession at the time, but police did find a gun in the backyard of one of the neighboring homes after a search. Children lived in that neighboring home, according to police.
Sergeant was charged with attempted murder with a bond set at $200,000.
