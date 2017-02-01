New Braunfels burglary suspect apprehended

HAYS COUNTY - A Georgetown man accused of robbing two banks in the New Braunfels metropolitan area in mid-January was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, the first robbery occurred at the Schertz Bank and Trust on Jan. 20. The second followed five days later at the First Commercial Bank in the 1500 block of South Sequin Ave. in New Braunfels. Police said the robberies appeared to be connected to the same individual. The Texas rangers and detectives from the Schertz and New Braunfels' police department teamed up to form a lead for the suspect using evidence from both cases.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officials arrested Reness Leonce Broussard, 35, of Georgetown in Travis County at 1 p.m.

He was booked into the Travis County jail with a bond set at $400,000 -- $100,000 for the New Braunfels robbery and $300,000 for the Schertz robbery.

