HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - Thanks to a couple of smart middle schoolers and a miniature wheelchair, one rescue pug named Polly can now walk.

The wheelchair is a part of a project at Hays Consolidated Independent School District called "Genius hour." "Genius hour" involves students utilizing an hour per week to creating, inventing or researching something they are passionate about, according to a Facebook post from HCISD.

In January, Barton Middle School teacher Chris Glynn was approached by science teacher Alisha Homann with the idea of constructing wheels for Polly the pug from Pug Rescue Austin, the Facebook post said. Homman's mother is Polly's foster mom.

Polly, a 7-year-old pug, has degenerative disc disease, which limits the use of her hind legs.

"Without hesitation," Glynn and 7th graders Ella Davis and Chris Janysek started researching wheels for dogs and began construction before Polly tested out the final product on April 25.

And now, she can walk "without wobbling or falling down."

Here's a video of Polly in the wheelchair. As Hays CISD said, "with just a few more adjustments, she will be ready to go":

We give these kiddos an A.

