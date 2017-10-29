Man struck by bullet from adjoining hotel room in Dripping Springs

William Frame, 54.

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - A New Braunfels man was arrested for allegedly firing off a handgun in his hotel room, causing the bullet to pierce through the wall of the adjoining room, injuring another man.

William Frame, 54, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of a shooting at the Outpost Hotel, located in the 26200 block of Ranch Road 12 in Dripping Springs, just before 9 a.m. The caller reported hearing a gunshot from one of the rooms.

Deputies said they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his leg at the scene. Officials said the bullet did not penetrate through his body, and he was able to receive treatment and be released.

After an investigation, deputies found that the bullet came from the adjacent room, which was under Frame's name. Officials said they found Frame in the surrounding area, carrying a handgun. He was charged and transported to the Hays County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KVUE-TV