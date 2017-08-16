Man arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb Hays Co. jail

Chance Bandy. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to "bomb the jail" in Hays County Wednesday, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff, Chance Bandy, 35, called 911 at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and said he wanted to talk to a detective or a sergeant. When the dispatcher asked him some questions to find out what he needed, he allegedly got agitated and threatened to "bomb the jail."

After the alleged threat, the sheriff's office and county jail went into a lockdown, but that was lifted after a thorough check.

Deputies found Bandy at his residence in San Marcos and arrested him for terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor.

