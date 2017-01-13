Local dance team preparing to perform at Trump inauguration

(Photo: Jay Wallis)

SAN MARCOS - The first dance team organized on any major university campus in Texas, the Texas State Strutters, is preparing to perform at their third presidential inauguration.

"I'm just thinking about what the steps are, making sure I'm doing the right movements," said Strutters Senior Captain and Cedar Park native Julianne Way. "This is the biggest performance of my lifetime and for many other girls on the team as well."

Way and her team will be in Washington D.C. in one week performing at Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade.

"I applied for the parade the minute the application came up," said Director Tammy Fife. "Just hoping that we would get picked, knowing it would be a long shot."

But as the largest university dance team in the nation, Fife knew her group could stand out.

"Most four-year universities don't have a program like we have," Fife explained.

In 1961, the Strutters performed in John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Parade. In 1965, they performed in Lyndon B. Johnson's Inaugural Parade. Now, they are only one week away from their third Inaugural Parade and the first for this group of dancers.

"It's obviously super exciting and nerve-racking, but we're just really excited for this amazing opportunity," said dancer and Cedar Park native Paige Carter. "What an honor. This is a moment in history. This is something the world will be watching."

So for a flicker of this moment in U.S. history, the Strutters will turn practice into a performance that they will never forget.

