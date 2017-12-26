Pets killed in Kyle house fire

Crews respond to a fire at a home in the Spring Branch subdivision on Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Fire Department)

KYLE, Texas – Fire crews were able to revive a dog after an early Tuesday morning fire, but were not able to save other pets.

The Kyle Fire Department said they were called to a home in the Spring Branch subdivision for the fire, and that the home sustained “major smoke and heat damage.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KFD added firefighters from Buda also responded to the fire.

