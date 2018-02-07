Juvenile shoots self in leg after stealing car, San Marcos police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - San Marcos police said a juvenile has suffered from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning after he and two other juveniles stole a vehicle.

At 3:28 a.m., San Marcos police responded to a report of shots fired at Hutchison and Moon streets and found two juveniles, one of whom suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left calf with a sawed-off shotgun.

Upon further investigation, police found that three juveniles stole a silver 2011 Subaru Outback with the Texas License plate FLH9140.

The vehicle is described as a four-door hatchback with a black roof rack. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from the Local Downtown apartment complex after the car was left unlocked with the keys inside.

The injured juvenile was taken to an area hospital while police questioned the second juvenile. However, the location of the third juvenile who is believed to have been involved in the incident is unknown, according to police.

The weapon and the stolen vehicle are also unaccounted for at this time and police have not determined if the weapon was in the vehicle at the time of the theft or if the juveniles brought the weapon with them.

Police encourage the public to contact San Marcos PD if the vehicle is spotted.

Police said they are "not releasing more details because the incident involves minors."

© 2018 KVUE-TV