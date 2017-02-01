Hays County warning of ‘jury duty scam'

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents that they have received reports of the “jury duty” scam in the county.

The scam involves someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office calling and telling residents a bench warrant has been issued because they did not report to jury duty. The scammer may ask for personal information or even ask for a credit card to pay the “fine.”

“Bench warrants are not issued for jury duty and the [sheriff’s office] will not ask you to pay for anything over the phone,” the notice said.

Those who receive calls are advised to get the caller’s information, then go to the official website of the organization to contact the agency and determine if you do owe money.

