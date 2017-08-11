How you can help a 14-year-old with cancer in Hays County

Michael Alegria, Lehman High School Class of 2021, recently learned he has an extremely rare form of Lymphoma cancer. (Photo: Hays CISD Facebook)

HAYS COUNTY - Fourteen-year-old Michael Alegria has an extremely rare form of Lymphoma.

Each of Alegria's chemotherapy treatments require three to five days of hospitalization and he has already had to receive a blood transfusion. This unfortunately may be a norm for him during his treatment phase.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District freshman needs help . His parents are hosting a blood drive for him Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart in Kyle.

For those looking to help him, you can head to the Walmart located at 5754 Kyle Parkway during that time. If you can't make that time, you can also contact the We Are Blood center to set up an appointment. Alegria's parents have set up an account in his name there. Go here to make an appointment online and use group code C788.

A flier for the blood drive for Michael Alegria. (Photo: We Are Blood)

