Hays County proposed bond would build new schools

The Hays County Independent School District is hoping to put a $265 million bond on their May ballot. The majority of the money would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools.

The new schools are something the district says are needed. School officials report that enrollment has more than tripled in the last ten years.

In December of last year, a growth impact committee submitted a draft recommendation. This month, the Board of Trustees accepted that recommendation and now it is being presented to the community.

At a meeting Tuesday night, HCISD presented design plans and the cost breakdown of the bond when it comes to the $122 million high school and two $34 million elementary schools.

Although some people in the community have expressed feelings that the cost it too high, school officials say it's necessary to build everything up front and not have to make add-ons later.

A district spokesperson said the bond doesn't come with a tax rate increase.

"Our community is growing so we're seeing new businesses, new houses coming in and the property appraisals are going up in Central Texas, so all of that working together brings in more revenue at the same tax rate," said HCISD spokesman Tim Savoy.

The bond language will be finalized by the beginning of February and there's a call for election mid-February. Until then, there were people several more public hearings which you can find here.

