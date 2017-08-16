Former swim company employee accused of photographing nude girls in locker room

Kenneth Lee Briggs mugshot.

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - A former maintenance worker at Nitro Swimming in Cedar Park is accused of using a hidden camera to photograph underage girls in the locker room, as well as possessing multiple images of child pornography on his Dropbox account.

Kenneth Lee Briggs, 42, is charged with possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, police officers were alerted to the allegation Briggs might be in possession of obscene photos of children on Oct. 26, 2016. Investigators said a concerned citizen called to inform them that Briggs had shown him or her the images a few months earlier and that there could be thousands of photos of child pornography in his possession. The citizen also told police that Briggs admitted to possessing the images of child pornography and to photographing a 12-year-old girl at his previous residence in Kyle, Texas.

With the help of the concerned citizen, police said they were able to see screenshots of images on Briggs' Dropbox account and Kik messages. Both allegedly showed multiple images of prepubescent girls unclothed.

After obtaining a search warrant for Briggs' home, investigators said they collected the suspect's cell phone and laptop. Police said Briggs admitted to possessing child pornography and photographing nude children. An analysis of Briggs' devices revealed multiple images of nude children.

Nitro Swimming's owners said Briggs worked at their facility from mid-2013 to early-2014. The Department of Homeland Security alerted the company to the investigation.

The owners released a statement condemning Briggs' alleged actions, stating that he breached their trust.

“We are working closely with Homeland Security to build a case against this individual. We will not rest until this person if convicted, is brought to justice. The safety, security, and privacy of our swimmers are always our top priorities. In more than 10 years of operation, this is the first such incident," said Mike and Tracy Koleber.

The Kolebers described the pictures Homeland Security sent them to review as "poor quality" and "grainy," so they could not identify anyone in the pictures.

The Kolebers sent letters to former and current swimmers expressing their apologies for the occurrence. In both letters, they stressed the "safety, security and privacy" of the swimmers as a top priority.

"We are deeply sorry this happened and are working hard to merit the trust you’ve always placed in us," the Koeblers said.

Briggs is currently in custody.

